APEXX partners with Volt to unlock Open Banking Payments for their global offering

The partnership will bring more efficient payments to APEXX’s extensive list of merchants worldwide that will benefit from Volt’s Open Banking capability and will enhance APEXX’s merchant offering, just as Open Banking is becoming more prevalent across Europe and increasing in popularity around the world. Volt is a payments gateway to the world of Open Banking connecting the available APIs on the market.

Volt’s switch and smart routing technology is currently connected to network providers in Europe and will follow the rollout of Open Banking around the world, providing a solution for global connectivity.



