ApexPeak acquires Netherlands-based ASYX

While ApexPeak offers working capital solutions to high-growth SMEs in emerging markets, providing cash flow solutions to businesses that are underserved by banks, ASYX provides a web-based supply chain finance platform, serving both local and global clients in 12 countries.

ASYX will remain a distinct brand and its management and technical team will remain in place, while working with ApexPeak to integrate its technology and customers into a one service offering. ASYX will continue to maintain offices in both Netherlands and Jakarta.

The acquisition terms were not disclosed.

Earlier in 2015, ApexPeak acquired Dubai-based Cashnomix, a cloud-based platform that enables small businesses in the UAE to ease short-term cash by receiving early payment on invoices.