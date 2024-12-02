Apex partners with Zogo





Zogo takes a Gen Z approach to covering a wide range of topics including investing strategies, e-sports, healthcare, and insurance – where users can earn gift cards and rewards as they learn. Now, the modules will start rolling out even more broadly to investors nationwide through integration into fintech platforms like Fintron and UNest (mutual clients of Apex and Zogo).

US-based, Zogo currently serves a growing 500,000+ user base and partners with over 180 financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, broker-dealers, and multinational corporations. Since its founding in 2018, Zogo users have completed over 16 million lessons, with the average person completing 38 lessons.

Mutual clients and investors of Apex and Zogo now have access to over 450 easy-to-digest learning modules tackling important topics and giving users the ability to earn rewards for their levels of financial literacy. Mutual clients will also benefit through access to Zogo modules, customer support, guidance on deployment, and a dashboard to track the usage and impact on their business.