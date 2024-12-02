Apex, Calypso to provide middle and back-office services to Ardent Financial

These services will complement the global financial services provider’s existing provision of custody services to Ardent. Apex’s relationship with software provider Calypso has enhanced Apex’s ability to provide independent middle and back office services to clients. Calypso’s platform will allow Ardent to complete a multitude of administrative tasks through one system.

Apex will provide decision support, analytics, and back office services to Ardent via the Calypso platform as part of the Apex360 solution. The Apex360 provides tailored and service focused solutions, underpinned by technology platforms and coupled with accounting and a full-service system.