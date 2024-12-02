APEX Analytix launches AP automation solution

As a part of the solution, the company deploys machine learning, artificial intelligence and other data analytics functionalities that can identify overpayments. The solution is focused on counteracting errors in accounts payable that can lead to either overpaying suppliers or even paying them twice. Moreover, APEX uses IBM Watson to be able to capture information from natural language.

The company uses the information found within its own clients’ systems, in addition to its collected data, in order to identify which supplier contact information is best to use for automation.