APEX Analytix and Basware to offer P2P solution for boosting global financial supply chain

The partnership with Basware will allow companies to achieve an end-to-end e-invoicing, invoice inquiry, and accounts payable (AP) automated workflow solution that works with APEX Analytix’s supplier portal modules, thus, maximizing profit and efficiency, providing access to funding sources, and establishing a strong controls environment.

APEX Analytix’s clients will have access to the Basware business commerce network, which connects more than one million companies across 100 countries, linked to more than 200 interoperability partners.

More than this, clients can expect a seamless integration between the APEX Analytix supplier registration solution and the Basware network.

APEX Analytix is a provider of services and technology solutions to audit, recover and prevent overpayments and optimise profits. APEX Analytix globally serves 1000 companies.

For more information about Basware, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.