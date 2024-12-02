Following this announcement, AperiData represents the latest Open Banking provider that has been listed as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Open Banking Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS). When the Open Banking DPS launched in 2023, CCS mentioned its plan to enable the public sector to access a complete and secure suite of Open Banking tools, as well as A2A payments under a single agreement.

In addition, the real-time credit reference agency is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











The initiative represents an important step into AperiData’s strategy of development, as it underscores its commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and comprehensive services to UK government departments, as well as the overall wider public sector. The company leverages Open Banking data and artificial intelligence (AI) in order to transform credit scoring and learning processes, focusing on providing customers with a secure and optimised experience.

The CCS Open Banking DPS is the primary platform for sourcing Open Banking services across the public sector, and AperData’s inclusion in this framework is expected to represent its dedication to supporting the public sector’s digital development efforts through the use of reliable Open Banking products.

AperiData is the latest organisation to be confirmed as a government-approved Open Banking provider. The financial institution was included in the list alongside Equifax, NatWest, Moneyhub, Ecospend, GoCardless, Ordo, and PayPoint, among others.