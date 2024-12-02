AP, payment automation solutions available in Rent Manager via AvidXchange integration

Through the integration, Rent Manager Online (RMO) users are set to have access to an automated accounts payable (AP) and payment service that streamlines the invoice capture, invoice approval workflow and bill payment process. AvidInvoice automates AP processes by tracking invoices electronically, streamlining and enforcing approvals, and providing a central repository for access to invoice data. For bill payment, clients are able to select payments in their Bill Center and use AvidPay - AvidXchange’s business bill payment service - for secure payment execution.

AvidXchange specializes in AP Automation for businesses. Automation eliminates paper by electronically capturing invoices, using business rules to route invoices for approval and storing all information electronically providing access to invoice status and history.

In recent news, AvidXchange has entered a partnership with Binary Stream, a provider of enterprise solutions for Microsoft Dynamics GP and AX users.