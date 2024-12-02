AOC Solutions sets footing for virtual card payments processing through Transact Global

The platform features a cloud-based infrastructure that intends to help solve the challenges facing multinational middle- and large-market entities within the B2B electronic payment industry, both domestically and globally.

The platform will be made available to financial institutions and their buying organisations in order to support additional control, reduced risk and increased processing frequency.

Also, the platform will provide reduced cost per transaction to issuers.

The company is confident that issuing banks that adopt this technology will gain a significant financial and product edge over other processing platforms currently available in the marketplace.