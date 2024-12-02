ANZ to use Frollo's CDR Gateway for access to Open Banking data

ANZ will use Frollo’s CDR Gateway to receive consumers’ financial data from other Data Holders as part of its active participation in the CDR ecosystem as a Data Recipient.

Frollo’s Open Banking platform helps businesses fast track the process of becoming an Accredited Data Recipient (ADR) and use Open Banking data to delivercustomer propositions in addition to lending, PFM and other areas. With over 7 million Open Banking API calls to date, the platform is responsible for over 95% of Open Banking activity thus far in Australia.



