ANZ reduces money transfer fees

The fee for international money transfer from Australia to Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, Kiribati or Tonga is now USD 9 (from USD 32) for money transfers through the Australian branches and phone banking, and USD 9 (from USD 18) for payments initiated through Internet banking.

In May 2016, ANZ announced it reduced fees for international money transfers from ANZ New Zealand to Samoa, Vanuatu and Tonga via internet banking from NZD 18.00 to NZD 7.00 per transaction.