



Following this announcement, the strategic deal is set to allow for de-identified customer and transactional data to be aggregated in order to produce rich insights for businesses through DataCo’s data collaboration platform. This process is expected to help them perform targeted analysis, uncover spending trends, as well as identify strategic growth opportunities.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the ANZ x DataCo partnership

DataCo’s core technology, which was built in collaboration with ANZ and 1835i, aims to securely combine data from multiple sources into a safeguarded and de-identified dataset on DataCo’s platform. This will drive value and security for ANS, its clients and users, as well as its partners. In addition, the DataCo platform will make data collaboration more accessible in a way that meets the compliance needs of multiple highly regulated industries.

According to officials of ANZ, this launch represents an important step in its strategy of scaling a personalised and optimised capability that was developed in order to safely and compliantly connect data across multiple organisations.

By embedding ANZ Transaction Banking insights into DataCo’s data collaboration technology, the initiative is set to provide clients with actionable insights, while also ensuring that individuals’ data are protected and safe. At the same time, the companies aim to accelerate the overall development of the financial industry, as well as prioritising the process of offering customers an optimised, secure, and personalised experience.