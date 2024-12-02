ANZ merges digital and retail divisions

ANZ Plus is a new digital banking service that contains a range of in-built financial management tools. It will now become part of the merged ANZ Retail division. The changes will also see the bank split its Australian commercial business into a new division aimed at building future opportunities.

Consumers can currently join the waitlist for the ANZ Plus banking app, which offers uses a suite of financial management tools and is expected to officially launch in the upcoming months. ANZ Plus was built under the ANZx program and is a foundation in the company’s digital transformation process.