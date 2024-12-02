Anyfin secures EUR 44.8 million to expand in Germany and across Northern Europe

Leading the new financing are existing investors FinTech Collective, Accel, EQT Ventures, Northzone, and Global Founders Capital (GFC). Two new investors joined, namely Quadrille Capital in France, and Augmentum FinTech in the UK. This takes the total equity capital raised to EUR 87 million. The capital will enable Anyfin to expand its service offering to Germany, set up a new Berlin office and strengthen its local team.

In addition the company will launch its new saving service for consumers across Germany, Sweden, and Finland, with plans to expand across Northern Europe. Anyfin’s in-app savings accounts will enable consumers to manage their money without financial expertise. The increased investment in Germany will include rolling out service offerings currently available in Sweden, such as an interest-free cash advance and a budgeting tool.