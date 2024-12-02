Anyfin secures EUR 27.6 mln in Series B funding





The Series B round was led by EQT Ventures, with participation from existing investors Accel, Northzone and Global Founders Capital, who has invested in the likes of Revolut, Funding Circle and Slack.

Anyfin uses a mix of AI and consumer data to help its users reevaluate and manage their finances. Any feedback Anyfin finds it then relays to the customer and gives them the option to refinance loans at a fairer price. Currently, its services are only available in Sweden and Finland.

This latest round takes the total raised by the financial management app to EUR 40 million.