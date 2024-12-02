Anyfin and Minna Technologies partner for subscriptions management

The tool named ‘Fixed Costs’ will enable Anyfin’s users to track and follow their fixed costs and payments, while simultaneously enabling them to cancel subscription plans, helping them to better manage recurring expenses. The average household has 10-12 subscriptions each and that number is going to at least 17 by 2025 with the global market for subscriptions currently valued at USD 650 billion and growing at 18% CAGR. The market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.5 trillion by 2025 with Gartner predicting by 2023, 75% of all B2C businesses offering subscription services.

Swedish Fintech company Anyfin empowers people to understand and improve their finances through services that allow the user to refinance their existing debts, save for a rainy-day fund, or create a smart and easy overview of their everyday spending. In 2020, Anyfin launched their first subscription management tool, enabling users to get a clear overview of all their recurring subscriptions and costs, and today, they announced a partnership with Minna Technologies, moving from insights to action. Anyfin users will now be able to cancel their unwanted subscriptions, directly in the Anyfin app, with the help of Minna’s B2B2C, embedded subscriptions management technology.

Founded in 2016, Minna Technologies partners with global retail banks and fintechs, providing Open Banking technology to support customers in managing their rising number of recurring payments and subscriptions. Minna’s infrastructure empowers banking and fintech users from within their native banking environments, to identify, cancel, and manage subscriptions with the click of a button. Today, roughly 20% of users cancel subscriptions through their banking app where this Minna feature is available and Minna supports over 20 million customers.