Anybill launches accounts payable solution on the Abila Marketplace

Anybill automates the accounts payable process, allowing clients to optimise the way they pay their vendors. Now, through Anybill’s partnership with Abila, MIP Fund Accounting users can send and receive accounting data between Abila MIP Fund Accounting and the Anybill system.

Anybill provides accounts payable process, using end-to-end AP management (invoice processing, approval routing, and payment processing), and cloud-based technology that allows access and management options from anywhere. Also, it uses data features that provide document management/storage and data integration with Abila MIP Fund Accounting.