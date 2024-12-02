Anybill introduces Android App for accounts payable automation

Now, Anybill users can access their data and manage their accounts payable process from their Android device.

Anybill’s cloud-based solution streamlines the AP process. Users submit bills directly to Anybill. Bills are then routed through predetermined approval workflows and scheduled for payment. Payments are then processed complete with remittance advice.

Founded in 2001, Anybill provides end-to-end accounts payable automation and tax payment services for small to medium enterprises (SME), as well as some of the worlds largest corporations and organizations, encompassing a variety of industries. Anybills cloud-based platform automates the accounts payable process, from invoice receipt and data capture, to approval and payment.