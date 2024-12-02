Ant International launches Embedded Finance service for SMEs in Brazil





Following this announcement, the launch will expand small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) lending in order to support local and regional economic development by working with local partners and businesses.

As its first strategy move, the company formed a strategic collaboration with Aliexpress in order to bring its new financing service, Bettr Working Capital, to local merchants. The deal enabled simple and streamlined access to working capital, while also supporting business expansion plans in the local ecommerce market.











More information on Bettr Working Capital’s launch in Brazil

According to the official press release, Bettr Working Capital is set to gradually roll out, with the first batch of disbursements starting on March 17, 2025. Bettr will integrate its AI-powered lending technology into the Aliexpress platform to deliver more affordable financing solutions to customers in the region. At the same time, by analysing businesses’ sales records and other unstructured information, Bettr Working Capital will provide affordable and tailored loan options, helping sellers access funds more easily to manage cash flow, grow their business, and expand into new categories.

Furthermore, with its alternative data-based modeling, the solution can conduct credit assessments quickly and more accurately. Bettr is set to enhance its lending capabilities in compliance with Brazil’s regulatory framework, while also focusing on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market. AliExpress’s deep ecommerce ecosystem was developed in order to enable the efficient integration of financing solutions for sellers, allowing them to access the tailored credit product within its operational workflow through the use of its merchant portal.

With loan amounts starting from as small as approximately USD 175 (BRL 1.000), competitive interest rates, flexible installment options, and no collateral requirements, Bettr Working Capital is expected to reduce financing costs and ease the financial burden on SME borrowers in the country.