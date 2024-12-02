Ant Group Digital Technologies partners with Bank CenterCredit

In this collaboration, BCC will leverage mPaaS, a cloud-to-end one-stop solution for mobile development developed by Ant Group's digital technologies, to introduce BCC's first super app in Kazakhstan.

BCC is one of the oldest and largest banks in the Republic of Kazakhstan with more than 3 million clients. The bank provides a full range of financial services to individuals and legal entities across the country.











Bank CenterCredit officials are happy to announce their collaboration with Ant Group Digital Technologies, known for its expertise in digital financial platform development. Ant Group's approach promises quality solutions. Both parties anticipate mutual benefits and aim to create of a client-centric product, paving the way for new opportunities.

Ant Group Digital Technologies has provided customers with advanced technology products and solutions, including mPaaS (mobile Platform-as-a-Service), ZOLOZ eKYC (electronic Know-Your-Customers), AntChain, ZAN, and more.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Ant Group said they are happy to embark on this collaboration with BCC. Their deep understanding of the local market and commitment to innovation will provide valuable insights and perspectives. At Ant Group Digital Technologies, they are committed to leveraging these innovative technologies to facilitate digital transformation and collaboration.

Ant Group Digital Technologies products and solutions have been adopted by customers from a variety of industries. In 2023, the revenue from its international business operation has increased by 300%.





More information about Bank CenterCredit

Joint stock company Bank CenterCredit was established in 1988, and is one of the oldest and largest banks in the Republic of Kazakhstan with more than 3 million client's base. The bank provides full range of financial services to individuals and legal entities across the country. Correspondent network includes about 40 foreign banks, which makes easy way for payments all over the world.





What does Ant Group Digital Technologies do?

Ant Group Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like AntChain, Zoloz, SOFAStack, and mPaaS based on its expertise in blockchain, privacy computing, security technology, and distributed database. Ant Group Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support the small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally, and facilitate digital collaboration across industries.