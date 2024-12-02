Ant Financial unveils SaaS version of its database solution OceanBase

OceanBase is a financial grade distributed relational database that has been a key computing infrastructure for Alipay since 2010. In October 2019, OceanBase was ranked number one in terms of performance by the Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC), a global non-profit that defines transaction processing and database benchmarks, according to the official press release.

Ant Financial began to develop OceanBase in response to its annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, when traditional commercial database solutions could no longer keep up with growing user demand for a seamless, stable, scalable, and reliable payment experience on Alipay. The company replaced all legacy database solutions with this new financial-grade product in 2016.

Since then, various major financial institutions, such as China Construction Bank, Bank of Nanjing, PICC Health, Bank of Suzhou and Guangdong Rural Credit Union, have deployed the OceanBase database solution.