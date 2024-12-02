Ant Financial applies for digital banking license in Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has said it will issue five such licenses, as it embarks on a 'liberalisation' of its banking sector. MAS, Singapore's central bank, is set to issue up to two 'digital full bank' licenses and three wholesale bank licenses.

The city-state is set to announce the winners by mid-2020 and the digital banks are expected to start operations in a phased manner from mid-2021.

A spokeswoman for MAS said it could not comment on individual license applications.