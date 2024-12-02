Answers Corporation selects DataServ for AP automation

Answers Corporation is the owner of the Internet brand Answers.com and a provider of cloud-based voice of customer solutions. Answers Corporation will use DataServ’s standard purchase-to-pay (P2P) solution to automate and streamline their AP process.

DataServ is a global Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of document and process workflow automation solutions for the financial operations and human resources functions. Founded in 1994, DataServ streamlines costs within accounts payable via their purchase-to-pay (P2P) solution set (including expense report automation and purchase order requisition automation), accounts receivable with quote-to-cash (Q2C), and human resources through hire-to-retire (H2R) by capturing documents and data and automating business processes.