Answer Pay partners with The Money Carer Foundation





Through this collaboration, Answer Pay and The Money Carer Foundation conducted the first live transactions for Request to Pay. According to officials, the service intends to introduce to the UK bill payment flexibility to individuals who face difficulties due to the cost-of-living crisis. By joining forces, the two companies aim to improve financial management for vulnerable adults by introducing several additional features and capabilities, including:

No-code integration with British Gas, simplifying the company’s operations by offering a convenient integration experience in collecting payments;

Protection against authorised push payment fraud with enhanced security measures that ensure bill payment requests are pre-validated;

Streamlined financial management for deputies, attorneys, and appointees through Money Carer’s banking and payments platform Monika, with the feature providing oversight for an accessible approach to managing the financial affairs of vulnerable adults;

Biller directory which allows consumers to enrol with new billers through their payment app, with the process not requiring ID sharing and offering a secure and private solution for users.









Representatives from Money Carer stated that the partnership with Answer Pay intends to help its professional deputy partners in providing improved services to vulnerable customers. The digital solution aims to reduce the workload associated with receiving and making bill payments. Furthermore, the two companies share the commitment to enabling vulnerable adults and their money managers with enhanced financial tools. By working together, Answer Pay and The Money Carer Foundation plan to create a more secure, convenient, and inclusive financial landscape for all individuals.





More information about Answer Pay





With its operations based in the UK, Answer Pay intends to support banks and payment service providers to expand their payment capabilities using Request to Pay. The company’s infrastructure allows billers to request payments digitally, collect faster, and simplify reconciliation. Answer Pay offers assistance in launching the Request to Pay service, equipping banks and financial services providers with the ability to make digital payments faster by providing a flexible, low-cost solution to bill payments.In addition to its partnership with The Money Carer Foundation, Answer Pay also collaborated in September 2022 with Partner Hub, an online invoice service, to support banks in offering e-invoicing services. By joining forces, Partner Hub was able to extract invoice data from enterprise planning (ERP) systems and reformate it for invoice presentation, automatically generating payment requests over the Request to Pay networks offered by Answer Pay.

