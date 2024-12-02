Answer Pay launches end-to-end Request to Pay experience in the UK

The new demonstrator enables billers, payers, and payment services providers to experience the full Request to Pay journey for the first time, providing a greater understanding of the huge benefits of bill payments utilising Request to Pay. Key to the success of Request to Pay are Payment Service Providers as they provide the user interfaces for the biller and payer communities to access these new experiences demonstrated by Answer Pay. To experience Request to Pay, you’re invited to visit www.answerpay.uk/RTP-walkthrough.

Answer Pay is an enabler to make the future of digital payments possible. They offer a white-label digital invoice and cash collection service to banks and payment service providers (PSPs).