ANNA Money chooses Currencycloud for international banking experience

The Currencycloud solution for ANNA Money means they are able to offer customers international banking connected to their ANNA Money account without extra layers getting in the way. The multi-currency account also offers customers the ability to pay and receive in GBP, USD, and EUR with the Currencycloud Spark integration.

As representatives said, ANNA’s customers wanted the ability to receive and send international currencies and have an IBAN number. The solutions offered through the partnership are available to ANNA Money customers immediately.