Andy Murray invests in two fintech startups

Andy Murray has invested in fintech startups Investly and Landbay, bringing the total number of companies he has invested in via Seedrs to 30.

Landbay, the Zoopla-backed mortgage marketplace lender, directly matches retail and institutional investors’ money into buy-to-let mortgages using peer-to-peer technology.

Landbay first received backing from Andy Murray two years ago. This recent investment sees Murray exercising his pre-emptive rights in Landbay’s latest equity round.

Investly, on the other hand, is a pan-European marketplace for invoice financing, helping SMEs finance their 30-180 day invoices through a marketplace. Investlys target customers have to wait an average of 56.7 days to get paid by their customers directly.