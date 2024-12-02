Ando launches banking app to fight against climate change

Ando gives customers transparency into how they are helping to support green initiatives, such as clean energy, sustainable infrastructure, and regenerative agriculture, by signing up for a free spending or savings account with Ando.

The app goes to the heart of the matter, lessening the need for offsets by funding projects that reduce the amount of carbon emitted in the first place. Because the money is already in the financial system, Ando doesn't require customers to pay fees or otherwise bear that expense. Ando's Impact Center will be showing where customer money is allocated, for that purpose.

Customers can reduce carbon emissions, the scope of which is calculated in the Impact Center. With Ando, customers will be better educated on how their money is being used, while having access to banking in alignment with their own personal values.