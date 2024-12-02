Andaria collaborates with London and Partners





Following this announcement, Andaria’s partnership with London & Partners represents a significant step into the company’s strategy of strengthening its suite of services, as well as its development in the rapidly expanding Embedded Finance space. With a plan to foster strong and secure networks and collaborations, Andaria will continue its dedication to delivering optimised solutions and services to businesses in the UK that actively pursue international development.

In addition, the collaboration will accelerate Andaria’s plan to provide improved Embedded Finance services, as well as to optimise the manner in which businesses navigate the evolving financial market. By participating in this year’s Grow London Global programme, Andaria is expected to receive access to a wealth of expert advice on achieving expansion to multiple regions around the world. This will take place with workshops across a range of business topics and international trade missions, as well as secure and efficient access to a wide business network.







More information on the partnership

Andaria was developed in order to provide an Embedded Finance service that allows corporate customers to integrate payment tools into new platforms or already existing ones. The company will continue to prioritise its mission to optimise the payment landscape by developing and launching integrated services. This process will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers and users, while also remaining compliant with the different laws and regulations of the industry.

Andaria’s introduction to the Grow London Global companies, as well as its partnership with London&Partners, is poised to unlock new avenues for development and partnerships. This will take place by leveraging the company strengths of Andaria UK and Andaria Malta in order to optimise the manner in which businesses located in the UK and European Union develop and grow.

At the same time, Andaria will be enabled to benefit from access to events and trade missions through its participation in the Grow London Global programme. These also include workshops with industry professionals and expert advisors, as well as sector-focused, network-building activities which are expected to accelerate the company’s overall development process. As Grow London Global will focus on optimising the growth of multiple London-based companies, as well as designing new jobs, raising investment, and entering new markets, Andaria’s participation is expected to accelerate the overall optimisation and digitalisation of the local industry.



