Anchor Brewing Company selects eclipse Smart AP automation

Anchor Brewing has required a content management solution for the capture, index, retrieval and archival of accounts payable vendor invoices. This is the first phase of the project. They will start with standard AP automation with Microsoft Dynamics GP integration and will then add Intelligent Data Capture in Q1 2015.

Founded in 1994, docSTAR, a division of Astria Solutions Group, is a developer of enterprise content management solutions for organizations. docSTAR document management software is available either on-premises or as a cloud hosted service in the Software-as-a-Service model (SaaS).