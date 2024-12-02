Anchor adopts UNIT4s Invoice4 Accounts Payable managed service

The service, powered by Intelligent Capture, the recently acquired PROACTIS Group Company, will be pivotal in supporting the drive towards an automated Accounts Payable operation at the organisations central offices in Bradford.

Invoice4 allows all suppliers to send paper or PDF invoices directly to the managed service. Upon receipt the paper invoices will be opened, prepared and scanned with data capture technologies extracting relevant information. PDF invoices will be automatically extracted from emails and will have data extracted through the same solution. All validated invoices will be imported into UNIT4 Agresso, the existing Anchor ERP solution, where the purchase invoices are imported for automated invoice matching and/or workflow approval.