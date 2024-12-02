Anachron signs the ESP protocol in Belgium

In this protocol, the ESPs (which now include Anachron) and the Belgian Business Software Providers (BBSPs) have agreed to produce a standard for data exchange that is set to enable them to transfer electronic invoices between themselves.

Anachron enables organisations to optimise their Order-to-Cash process with a SaaS e-document solution. Anachron provides a number of services including e-invoicing, online payments, credit management and print & mail for companies worldwide.

In recent news, Van der Valk Exclusief, a group of 32 hotels belonging to the hospitality sector concern, has selected Anachron’s InvoicePortal.

