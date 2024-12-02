Anachron renews ISAE 3402 Type II certification

The audit covered the 2014 calendar year for all services. The ISAE 3402 Type II certificate was developed to provide an international assurance standard reporting on the controls in place at a service organization that are likely to impact, or be a part of, the user organization’s system of internal control over financial reporting. It is regarded as a key quality control indicator for all outsourced service companies. The ISAE 3402 certification takes the key processes of a solution, the control objectives, key controls, user control considerations and other material information into its scope. Certification is only granted if a company can meet and support all items investigated in the auditing phase.

Anachron enables organisations to optimise their order-to-cash process with a SaaS e-document solution. Anachron provides a number of services including e-invoicing, online payments, credit management and print & mail for companies worldwide.

In recent news, Anachron has established an active connection to the FACe e-invoicing network in Spain.

