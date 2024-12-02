Anachron, MaxCredible to follow up unpaid invoices

Under the terms of the partnership, MaxCredible will provide its customers a SaaS credit management (CM) solution from the moment that the product or service is delivered through to the final payment and Anachron will supply solutions for outgoing invoice flows and online payments. Combining the two is set to allow the order-to-cash process to be optimised. The two solutions have been integrated using single sign-on (SSO).

Initially, the CM software has been linked up to Anachron’s InvoicePortal and the first customers are now being connected. A connection will also be provided to Anachron’s corporate solution.

In November 2013, Barry Callebaut, a manufacturer of cocoa and chocolate products, selected Anachron to develop a hybrid e-invoicing solution that is connected to SAP.

For more information about Anachron, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.