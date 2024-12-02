Anachron, InvoicePortal establish data connections to 5 new B2B & B2G invoice networks

The newly connected live networks are Ariba, BBG (Austria), ERB (Austria), eFACT (Spain) and Mercurius (Belgium).

Many governmental organizations and corporate entities are mandating the use of e-invoicing and, in many cases, customers and suppliers are required to deliver their invoices via a preferred network. Establishing individual connections to each of these connections can be technically complicated and time-consuming for businesses to realize.

Anachron has active data connections to a range of AR and B2G invoice networks, including Basware, Tradeshift, Peppol, Digipoort and FACe. These network connections can be used by all Anachron and InvoicePortal customers.

Anachron enables organisations to optimise their order-to-cash process with a SaaS e-document solution. Anachron provides a number of services including e-invoicing, online payments, credit management and print & mail for companies worldwide.