Anachron expands global presence with the opening of US office

This venture extends the company’s global presence and will intensify its sales and marketing activity across the US market and beyond. The US office brings Anachron’s total global footprint to five locations, with two offices in The Netherlands, one in Belgium and one in Poland. The office will be spearheaded by Ms. Linda van Kampen, Vice President US Sales at Anachron.

Anachron enables organisations to optimise their order-to-cash process with a SaaS e-document solution. Anachron provides a number of services including e-invoicing, online payments, credit management and print & mail for companies worldwide.

In recent news, Anachron has unveiled that InvoicePortal, its Order2Cash solution for mid-sized enterprises, was adopted by more than 130 companies across Europe in 2014.

