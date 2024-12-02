Anachron enters interoperability agreement with OFS Portal

The agreement enables oilfield customers of OFS Portal Members to adopt Anachron as a machine integrated platform for exchanging data and transactions with the OFS Portal Member through the use of open, non-proprietary standards.

OFS Portal was created to encourage open standards and promote interoperability for buyers and suppliers in the oil and gas industry.

In recent news, Destil, a wholesaler in building materials, has selected Anachron for its e-invoicing services. Destil uses Microsoft Dynamics AX via HSO, a Microsoft Inner Circle partner.

For more information about Anachron, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.