Anachron claims center stage of Order2Cash market

The announcement signifies that the company’s full transition into a global, end-to-end order to cash solution provider is complete.

Its solutions empower the work of some of the world’s leading brands; including Calvin Klein, GE, Hertz, International Paper, Tommy Hilfiger, Volvo and many more. In recent years, the company’s service and technological expertise has also expanded to solve a range of order to cash related problems for its customers.

These innovations have added robust online payment services and credit management solutions into its portfolio. Last year the company launched the Order2Cash platform; broadening its scope even further with new secure online document signing and document workflow capabilities.

The company has refined its total product portfolio, retiring the InvoicePortal brand and upgrading all customers to its Order2Cash platform. As such, all of its customized white-label solutions and off-the-shelf self-service solutions will bear the Order2Cash brand.

Given the company’s significant year on year growth once again in 2015, Frank Hoekstra believes the time is right to adopt the new brand name.

“The challenges our customers are facing extend to much more than the delivery of invoices. Coupled with the enlargement of our service portfolio and the demand that is fuelling it, we believe that now is the perfect time to transition to the new brand. We look forward to setting the standard by which other solutions will strive to meet.”

Order2Cash provides integration of the entire accounts receivable process across the enterprise and around the globe, serving Fortune 500 and mid-sized enterprises on all 7 continents.

Order2Cash is a pioneering provider of global order to cash optimization services. Its solutions empower the work of Fortune 500 companies and mid-sized enterprises across the globe, enabling them to accelerate their order to cash cycle and boost overall business performance.

You can read more details about the company here.