Anachron adds Paragon Group to its network of Order2Cash output partners

Anachron is a provider of global order to cash optimization services. Its Order2Cash solutions empower the work of Fortune 500 companies and mid-sized enterprises around the world. Their Order2Cash platform enables companies to monitor, track, maintain and boost business performance by supporting all aspects of their entire order to cash cycle; from credit checks, contract signing and archiving through to e-Invoicing, online payments, credit management and more. Paragon will make their document solutions to Order2Cash customers upon request, complementing its electronic offering with a print strategy.

Paragon Group provides technology-driven solutions to its clients by optimising their business processes and improving communications with their customers. Paragon leverages its capabilities in technology, people and process management to deliver four strategic offerings: Document, Marketing, Access Control and Traceability. These offerings include campaign management for major brands, managing digital mailroom solutions, producing billions of tickets and smart cards each year, and RFID asset tags for luxury goods.