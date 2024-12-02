Anachron adds Buckaroo as an Order2Cash payment partner

Under the agreement, Anachron and Buckaroo will together support organizations and companies around the world with their online billing and e-payment needs. The partnership will focus on expanding the features of Anachron’s Accept2Pay, the online payment solution available as part of Anachron’s recently launched Order2Cash platform.

Order2Cash is a SaaS solution that connects different areas of the order to cash cycle by combining e-invoicing services, e-payments services, e-credit management services, e-document workflow services and e-contract signing services.

Accept2Pay helps companies to conduct business with their client base. Enterprises can use the solution to automate and provide payments to customers and suppliers in their own language and preferred currency. Customers can select to use one or more of its multi-channel services which support online, e-mail, and mobile phone payments. Payment functionality can be added directly into invoices, financial documents and automated reminders, all of which will help to reduce the overall time to payment. The solution supports global, domestic and alternative payment methods.

In October 2015, PPG Industries, a supplier of paints, coatings, optical products, specialty materials, glass and fiber glass, selected Anachron as its European Order2Cash solution partner.