Amsterdam Trade Bank, Misys partner to streamline corporate banking

FusionBanking Corporate is a product designed to automate and integrate different business processes across the bank, such as trade, treasury and cash management, reducing the need for manual intervention. Furthermore, the platform offers solutions that cover initial transactions entries to end-to-end processing and reporting.

Amsterdam Trade Bank will use different products available through the Misys platform to upgrade its banking operations. The bank will have access to Misys FusionRisk, for risk management and to Misys FusionFabric, a solution that provides connectivity across the platform as well as integration with external systems and APIs.

The Mysis corporate banking platform will be deployed in stages over the course of 2017 at ATB’s head office in Amsterdam.