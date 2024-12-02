Amid pandemic, fintech leaders raise almost USD 4 billion in Q2

Online payment processing platform Stripe raised USD 850 million followed by Robinhood at USD 430 million while Vero has raised USD 241 million. Health insurance company Oscar raised USD 225 million with Carta closing the top five categories at USD 210 million. The five fintech companies account for 51.34% of the total raised amount by the businesses overviewed in the research.

Furthermore, Fundbox raised USD 200 million followed by Airwallex’s USD 160 million. Checkout.com Marqeta and Brex raised USD 150 million each. During the second quarter of 2020, Aspiration raised USD 135 million followed by UK’s Starling Bank at USD 123 million.

Other notable fintechs that raised significant amount include Stash (USD 112 million), N26 (USD 100 million), Onfido (USD 100 million), Bought By Many (USD 95 million), Monzo (USD 75 million), Trade Republic (USD 73 million), SolarisBank (USD 67 million), Taxfix (USD 64 million), Alan (USD 55 million), and Lunar ($50 million).

The funding comes as a step in the direction after a turbulent first quarter due to the coronavirus crisis.