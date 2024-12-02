Amid coronavirus outbreak, Oasis and Warehouse Group delays supplier payments

Retailers such as Urban Outfitters, Primark, Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group (EWM), and New Look have written to suppliers to cancel orders until further notice, since the coronavirus outbreak.

The Oasis and Warehouse Group is still operating online and has not cancelled orders. Still, suppliers to the business have expressed concerns that the retailer has not issued any statements as to when they will be paid for overdue invoices and goods that have already been delivered.

Meanwhile, the group is also in talks with landlords about deferring rent and VAT payments, according to Drapers. It is also understood to be looking at furloughing in-store staff and non-essential head office teams.