AmEx introduces expense management tool





Available for all UK Business Gold and Platinum Cardmembers, the free-to-download app simplifies the expense administration process by eliminating the need to save paper receipts and undertake manual reconciliation.

The AmexExpense app, powered by technology platform Findity, reduces time spent on reconciliation by allowing anyone in the business to digitally capture receipts which are then automatically matched against the actual transaction. The data can be fully integrated with accounting service providers Xero, Quickbooks, and Sage ensuring matching with ledger codes and expense categories.

Businesses using AmexExpense can also generate expense reports that provide detailed insights into employee spending. Business Cardmembers can use this analysis to increase visibility of employee spending for compliance departments to decide whether to implement appropriate card controls and spending limits, reducing the risk of bad employee spending and fraudulent expense claims.

The launch of AmexExpense comes in addition to the recently boosted Membership Rewards, flexible benefits, savings, and discounts available to American Express Business Gold and Platinum Cardmembers.