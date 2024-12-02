Amex: consumers want more from businesses on environmental issues

Ahead of Earth Day later in April, the Amex Trendex report revealed that 91% of UK adults want companies to address environmental issues and 89% agreed these businesses should be transparent about their climate impact. Over six in 10 (61%) agreed they pay attention to how a business takes action to reduce the impacts of climate change.

For those businesses that do demonstrate action in this critical area, they will be rewarded with a more loyal customer base. Around eight in 10 of UK adults agreed they would choose to shop with a business that takes actions to reduce the impact of climate change (80%), and they would be more likely to trust a company that works to address environmental issues (79%).

The Trendex research showed that consumers are also turning to business for help when it comes to making more informed choices about their purchases. Almost eight in 10 (78%) want companies to educate them on ways to reduce their carbon footprint when shopping with them. Furthermore, 82% of respondents would like companies to provide options to offset carbon emissions associated with their purchases.

Since 2018, American Express has reportedly remained a carbon neutral company across its operations and has been powered with 100% renewable energy. In 2021, the company committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2035 and announced a USD 10 million grant commitment to organisations and initiatives that drive action on climate change through 2025. Now American Express is supposedly taking further action to support the reduction and removal of carbon emissions through a range of solutions.

To reduce consumption of virgin plastic and eliminate waste, the company is expanding the availability of cards made from recycled materials globally with the goal of having most plastic cards issued by American Express be made of at least 70% recycled or reclaimed plastic by the end of 2024.

Alongside this, an expanded Carbon Footprint Dashboard will also be available to American Express’ global Corporate clients, including those in the UK, to help track emissions associated with their employees’ travel and entertainment spend – across air travel, ground transportation, hotel stays, restaurants, and retail purchases. This allows these businesses to better understand purchasing behaviours so they can find opportunities to manage carbon emissions.

To learn more about American Express’ approach to ESG to support colleagues, customers and communities, check out its 2020-2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.