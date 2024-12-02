Amex commits USD 200 mln small businesses hit by the pandemic





American Express is giving eligible card members USD 5 for every USD 10 spent at an eligible small merchant when they shop online or in-store through until September 2020. Cardholders must enrol by July 26 and can qualify for the discount up to 10 times during the promotion period. The promotion is available in Canada, UK, and Australia, with rollouts planned for France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and Spain.

The company has also pledged USD 10 million until 2024 and is forming a coalition with the US Chamber of Commerce to provide grants to Black-owned small businesses as part of a program to address systemic inequalities. The coalition will include the National Black Chamber of Commerce, the National Business League and Walker's Legacy.