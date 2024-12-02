American Express updates its Early Pay supply chain solution for large companies

Early Pay supports large companies and their suppliers to pay and get paid when they want using a digital platform. Initially launched in 2018, American Express’ Early Pay solution has evolved to help buyers have greater control of their accounts payable process for their B2B payments, generate extra cash from early payment discounts, and finance their payments should they need the working capital, according to the official press release.

The new solution supports suppliers to accept early payment offers from their buyers, in exchange for a discount. The solution will continue to evolve with additional features and benefits rolling out in 2021.