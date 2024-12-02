American Express partners with OVO Energy





As an online debit product, Pay with Bank Transfer enables consumers to pay for products and services directly from their bank accounts, eliminating the need to use a debit or credit card, even if they are not an American Express Cardmember. Through this collaboration, OVO Energy, one of the UK’s energy suppliers, receives the ability to simplify the bill payment process for its customers, enabling them to pay directly from their bank accounts. Additionally, users do not have to enter any card details online or complete authentication checks, therefore making payments more efficient and convenient.











Pay with Bank Transfer – OVO Energy partnership capabilities

As per the information detailed in the press release, initially, Pay with Bank Transfer is available to all OVO pay monthly customers, as well as for the ones that purchase renewable products, who make debit payments by card, cheque, or faster payments. By leveraging Pay with Bank Transfer, OVO Energy focuses on minimising errors, removing the need for customers to enter card details or reference numbers. The service redirects customers to their bank’s webpage or mobile app to validate the payments as they normally do for online banking. Moreover, the payments are protected by bank-level security, while customers receive visibility over their bank account before the transaction is processed, thus providing increased control over their finances.



According to American Express’ officials, the company expressed its enthusiasm over the collaboration with OVO Energy, considering that it is one of its first partnerships in the utilities sector. Pay with Bank Transfer is suitable for bill payments as it is simple, secure, and user-friendly. The two companies aim to address the difficulties in this sector, including missed and unallocated payments, by offering customers improved visibility and control when paying their utility bills. Representatives from OVO stated their company’s commitment to ensuring that users have access to a range of payment options and the collaboration with American Express supports this objective.



Furthermore, Pay with Bank Transfer is supporting its growth by expanding into additional sectors and agreeing on new merchant partnerships. Prior to its collaboration with OVO Energy, the company partnered with bus operator Go Ahead, and football clubs Fulham FC, Watford FC, and Stoke City FC, with supporters being able to use the product for online purchases from the clubs’ shops.