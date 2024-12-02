American Express partners with Billtrust





With this integration, suppliers will have the ability to automate and accelerate virtual card payments from customers while receiving a real-time view of their invoices and current cash flow.

Billtrust’s order-to-cash platform offers suppliers a complete solution for every accounts receivable (AR) process including credit decisioning, ordering, invoicing, payments, cash application and collections. It also includes access to Billtrust’s Business Payments Network (BPN), which connects suppliers to hundreds of buyer portals and the buyers they represent, allowing invoicing and digital payment acceptance efficiency.

By simplifying and automating B2B commerce, Billtrust helps companies transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments.