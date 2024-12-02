American Express GBT selects Coupa for spend management solution

American Express Global Business Travel is re-imagining corporate travel and needs software that can adapt to the modern commerce, while delivering visibility into the procurement and expensing procedures for GBT. As part of a decision to transition all IT operations to the cloud, GBT has selected Coupa as its spend management solution.

American Express Global Business Travel will use Coupa’s procurement, invoicing, and expensing applications to enhance visibility into GBT’s overall spend and facilitate the management of their travel expenses. Coupa will be integrated into Oracle Financials and NetSuite as part of GBT’s overall cloud-based business productivity solution.

Coupa Software is a provider of cloud-based spend management solutions. Coupa provides a suite of cloud applications for finance, including sourcing, procurement, expense management and accounts payable that allows customers to realize a return on their investment within a few months.

In recent news, Coupa Software has made Coupa for Apple Watch available via the Apple App Store.